Shane Pinto released a statement via the Ottawa Senators on Thursday apologizing for his 41-game suspension.

“I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family," Pinto said. "I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team.”

The league announced the suspension to Pinto for “activities related to sports wagering” on Thursday, adding its adding its investigation found no evidence that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games.

Pinto is yet to play this year as he remains unsigned as a restricted free agent.

Postmedia hockey columnist Bruce Garrioch reports the Senators have rescinded all previous contract offers to Pinto. His qualifying offer, issued to retain his rights in June, is still available at $874,125.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Pinto's suspension is retroactive to the Senators' first game of the season. He will be eligible to play on Jan. 21, when the Senators face the Philadelphia Flyers, should he sign by that time.

Pinto's suspension is retro-active to the Senators' first game of the season. I don't believe he would sign with the team now until he has served his suspension in January. The Dec. 1 RFA signing deadline doesn't apply to him because he's not Group 2 (can't sign an offer sheet). — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 26, 2023

“We were made aware of the National Hockey League investigation into this matter and additional information was made available to the club upon the completion of the league’s investigation yesterday," The Senators said in a statement alongside Pinto's. "Shane is a valued member of our hockey club; an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the National Hockey League. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes.

"The Ottawa Senators fully support the NHL’s rules on gambling. While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community.

"When the time is right and with the league’s blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own.”

The 22-year-old centre scored 20 goals and tallied 35 points in 82 games last season, his first full campaign in the NHL.