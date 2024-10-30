Shane Wright’s journey to being an NHL regular wasn’t easy.

Selected No. 4 overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 draft, Wright was often a healthy scratch as a rookie and averaged just 8:29 of ice time in eight NHL games that season. He also got into only eight games with the Kraken the year after, spending the majority of his time with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League.

But after a strong 2023-24 AHL season, Wright cracked the big club to begin this season and has played all 10 games with a career-high 13:33 of average ice time.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Honestly, I love it here, I love playing in Seattle. The guys are great on the team. Just trying to learn, just trying to grow every single day trying to make myself better each and every day,” the 20-year-old said Wednesday on TSN 1050’s First Up with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo.

“Just trying to enjoy it all, soak it all in. You know, this is a lot of fun for me, so it’s been a great start.”

Wright scored 22 goals and 47 points in 59 AHL games last season at Coachella Valley under head coach Dan Bylsma, who was promoted to Kraken bench boss in May after the firing of previous head coach Dave Hakstol.

The Kraken made the playoffs in just their second season in 2022-23 but backslid last season, going 34-24-13 to miss the playoffs.

With the team off to a 5-4-1 start this time around, Wright said returning to the postseason is top of mind.

“Making the playoffs is definitely a goal. That’s something that we want to push for, something we believe that we can do and that we can accomplish. Overall, that’s our goal and, obviously, to make a run in the playoffs as well is definitely a goal, too. But making the playoffs and being a strong contending team in this league is our goal for sure,” he said.

The Kraken snapped a three-game skid with an 8-2 drubbing of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Wright did not record a point, but was a plus-2 with a shot on goal.

That kicked off a five-game road trip that next sees the Kraken take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto, near Wright’s home town of Burlington, Ont. He said he’s been looking forward to the trip and will have a contingent of family and friends at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

“Definitely a really special one for me being back close to home here. Playing in Toronto, a building that I’ve watched games in a number of times, and having the opportunity to actually play there and compete in a game there myself is going to be pretty cool,” he said.

“Obviously the other buildings as well, playing in the Bell Centre is always really special. And TD Garden in Boston where we’re going in a couple days too so it’s definitely pretty cool. It’s crazy this is my life now.”