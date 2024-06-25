The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenceman Jake Walman and a 2024 second-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

Walman, 28, had a career season in Detroit in 2023-24, scoring 12 goals with 21 points in 63 games.

He has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $10.2 million contract he signed in February 2023 with an average annual value of $3.4 million.

A third-round pick (82nd overall) by the St. Louis Blues at the 2014 NHL Draft, Walman made his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season.

The Toronto, Ont. native has skated in 202 career NHL games, scoring 25 goals with 51 points split between the Blues and Red Wings.