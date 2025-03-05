The San Jose Sharks have acquired defenceman Vincent Desharnais from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round draft pick.

The 28-year-old Canadian has three assists over 44 games split between the Penguins and Vancouver Canucks this season.

Pittsburgh acquired Desharnais from Vancouver in late January as part of the deal that sent Marcus Pettersson to the Canucks.

Desharnais is in the first season of a two-year, $4 million contract.

A seventh-round selection by the Edmonton Oilers ion the 2016 NHL Draft, Desharnais has tallied one goal and 18 assists over 158 career games with the Oilers, Canucks and Penguins. He has three assists over 28 career playoff games, all with the Oilers.