Sharks fire head coach Quinn after last-place season

The San Jose Sharks fired head coach David Quinn on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Sharks finished last in the NHL this season with a 19-54-9 record. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Quinn had one season left on his contract.

Quinn was hired by the Sharks in 2022, posting a 41-98-25 record over his two seasons.

The 57-year-old spent three years as head coach of the New York Rangers from 2018-2021 before his tenure with the Sharks. He reached the postseason with the Rangers in 2020, but the team was eliminated in a three-game sweep during the play-in round.

The Sharks will hold the top odds of landing the first overall pick in the upcoming draft lottery, with a 25.5 per cent chance of winning the right to select Macklin Celebrini.

