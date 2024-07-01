The San Jose Sharks will sign forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year, $24 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal has an average annual value of $6 million.

Toffoli, 32, finished last season with the Winnipeg Jets after he was acquired from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for two draft picks at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot forward had 33 goals and 55 points in 79 games split between the Jets and Devils last season. He added two goals in the Jets’ five-game loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs.

He is coming off a four-year, $17 million deal he signed with the Montreal Canadiens in October of 2020.

Drafted 47th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2010, Toffoli has 260 goals and 521 points in 812 career games split between the Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Devils and Jets.

Toffoli helped the Kings win their second Stanley Cup in three years in 2014 after recording seven goals and 14 points in 26 playoff games.

The Scarborough, Ont., native has represented Canada twice at the 2015 and 2023 World Championships, recording five goals and 11 points in 20 appearances to win two gold medals.