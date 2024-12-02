NEW YORK — San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini was named NHL first star of the week Monday after recording seven points over four games.

Celebrini, who was named NHL rookie of the month a day earlier, had two game-winning goals over the stretch. He finished the week with four goals and three assists, helping the Sharks win three times.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes was named second star and Washington Capitals defenceman Jakob Chychrun took the third star.

Hughes led all NHL players with nine points (1-8) over four games last week.

Chychrun had two game-winning goals and seven points (3-4).

