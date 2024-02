Defenceman Leon Gawanke was placed on waivers on Thursday by the San Jose Sharks.

Leon Gawanke has been placed on unconditional waivers by the #SJSharks and will have his contract terminated. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 8, 2024

The 24-year-old German has eight goal and 19 assists over 38 games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Gawanke has never appeared in a NHL game.