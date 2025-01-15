Former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe will make his return to Toronto Thursday when the New Jersey Devils pay a visit to Scotiabank Arena.

He spoke to reporters a day ahead of the game and said he’s looking forward to revisiting the place he called home for nine years.

“I’m excited for it. I spent nine years there, the Leafs time, but the Marlies time too, was equally special to me and I was fortunate to essentially raise my family there, in fact, they’re still living there,” Keefe said via NHL.com’s Amanda Stein.

“It's great to get back there. I'll be able to have lots of friends and family in the building, and then also, just to see the faces around the arena…there's a lot of people throughout the organization and in through the building that that you are used to seeing and are such a big part of your career, that the chance to reconnect with them and see them…it's gonna be a funny walk into the visiting side of things. But I fully expect that once the puck drops, it's gonna be, it's gonna be hockey."

The 44-year-old Keefe took over from Mike Babcock during the 2019-20 NHL season and coached the Leafs for the next four and a half seasons, compiling a 212-97-40 record during that span.

While the Leafs had plenty of regular-season success, including three straight 100-point seasons from 2021-22 to 2023-24, they were unable to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in four of the five seasons. The Leafs parted ways with Keefe last summer in favour of Craig Berube and the Devils hired him two weeks later.

Keefe said the ups and downs during his tenure in Toronto helped shape him into a better coach today.

“I grew a lot through that,” Keefe said Wednesday. "I believe I’ve got thicker skin as a result. I think I’ve been through a lot there that’s helped me grow probably quicker than normal. And I think I’ve come out the other side of it all right and feel like I was all the more prepared coming into this job and I’m sort of ready for anything that comes up."

Through 46 games, Keefe’s Devils sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 57 points at 26-15-5. While they have six losses in their past eight games, the Devils have collected points in four straight games. On the other side of things, the Leafs have lost three in a row following a five-game win streak.