Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to provide any new information on William Nylander, saying the star forward is a "possibility" for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Boston Bruins.

"Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he's a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say," Keefe said Tuesday.

After playing all 82 regular season games, Nylander missed his second straight contest Monday night as the Maple Leafs squeaked out a 3-2 Game 2 victory to even the series at one game apiece.

Keefe and the Leafs have not indicated the type of injury Nylander is dealing with and have not issued any sort of indication for when he could return to game action. Nylander skated at both Sunday's optional and during Monday's morning skate, but did not take line rushes and stayed out for extra work with the Leafs' projected scratches.

The 27-year-old Swede had 40 goals and 58 assists for a career-best 98 points during the regular season without missing a game. Nylander has 17 goals and 40 points in 50 career playoff games, including 14 games against the Bruins.

After playing Game 3 Wednesday evening at Scotiabank Arena, the two teams will continue their series with Game 4 Saturday evening.

Bruins recall Lohrei

The Bruins recalled defenceman Mason Lohrei from the AHL's Providence Bruins Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old appeared in 43 games for the Bruins during the regular season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. He also had one goal and 15 assists in 21 games at the AHL level.

Defeceman Andrew Peeke suffered an upper-body injury during Monday's loss and was limited to 10:20 of ice time. Head coach Jim Montgomery did not have an update on the 26-year-old blueliner after the game.

The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reports Peeke is among the players not participating in Boston optional practice Tuesday morning.