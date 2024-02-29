The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato $25,000 each "for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials," it was announced Thursday.

Both incidents occurred during the team's respective games on Tuesday night.

Keefe was assessed a game misconduct with 2:14 remaining in the third period of Tuesday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights after arguing with referee Garrett Rank and was forced to leave the bench.

The 43-year-old did not comment on his ejection when he addressed the media following the game.

"Not going there, not going there," Keefe said.

Keefe did note, however, that the penalties were lopsided in the loss.

"Power plays are four to one in the game - that's a factor," Keefe said. "That's not on the officials. That's part of the way the game goes."

Granato received a bench minor in the third period of Tuesday's game the Florida Panthers, yelling at officials after Zach Benson was whistled for a tripping penalty on Florida's Niko Mikkola.

Florida would go on to score on the ensuing power play, making it a 3-1 game. The Panthers eventually held on and won 3-2.