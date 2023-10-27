Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe left Thursday's game against the Stars in Dallas with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters after the game the 30-year-old pulled something early in the first period and there is concern McCabe may miss Toronto's next scheduled game, which comes Saturday evening in Nashville. Keefe added the team will know more when McCabe has imaging done.

The Eau Claire, Wis., native tallied just 10 seconds of ice time Thursday night, playing part of just one shift.

This is McCabe's first full season with the Leafs since coming over from the Chicago Blackhawks in a deal last February. He is still looking for his first point of 2023-24.

The Leafs went on to win the matchup 4-1.