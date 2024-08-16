Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is ready for a new challenge as the bench boss of the New Jersey Devils.

The 43-year-old was fired by the Maple Leafs in May shortly after a Game 7 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, his fourth first-round playoff exit in five years with Toronto.

Keefe wasn't unemployed for very long, signing a four-year deal with the Devils just two weeks later.

Speaking with season-ticket holders at a team event on Wednesday, Keefe said he's already been impressed by the team's culture and commitment to winning.

“With the players, there’s a real culture and expectation of winning here. They’re very disappointed with what happened in the past. All through the organization everyone feels that way," Keefe said. "There’s been an absolute full commitment on all levels by everyone I’ve interacted with to get it right and get back on track right away. But the belief has never wavered within the organization. I think there’s tremendous belief there.”

After a breakout 2022-23 season in which the Devils recorded 112 points and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four years, expectations were heavy going into last season with likes of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton leading the way.

The results weren't there however as the Devils finished with a 38-39-5 record, missing the playoffs by a wide margin, leading to the firing of veteran head coach Lindy Ruff in March. Travis Green took over on a interim basis before joining the Ottawa Senators this off-season.

Last season the Devils allowed 3.43 goals against per game, the fifth-highest in the NHL. Keefe said that is something the team will have to improve on in 2024-25 while also leaning on their elite offensive talent.

“There are a lot of elite teams in the NHL at generating and producing offence, the New Jersey Devils certainly are one. We’ll continue to lean in on that. That’s a big part of who we are,” he said. “The foundation of any successful team is the ability to defend its net and keep pucks out of its net ultimately. That will be a major priority and focus for us. It’s got to be a big part of our identity. It’s got to be difficult to get to our net and get to our goaltenders. We have a lot of belief in our goaltenders.”

General manager Tom Fitzgerald made some defensive additions this summer, acquiring veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames and signing free agent defenceman Brendan Dillon and Brett Pesce to three and six year contracts, respectively.

Keefe added that the team's high confidence level is there despite the disappointment from last season.

“Getting the confidence in the group is important,” explained Keefe. “With any winning team they have a certain feel and a certain vibe. What’s exciting is that this team, that feeling hasn’t disappeared. There are so many players that were key members of the team that really was in the top class of the NHL not too long ago yet are humbled by the situation that happened with the team last year.

"They’re very hungry and inspired to get it right and build something sustainable together.”

Keefe was hired by the Maple Leafs just over halfway through the 2019-20 season following the firing of Mike Babcock. This time around Keefe is appreciating having a full summer to get acclimated with a new city and job.

“I’ve never had a full off-season like this, to fully take advantage of the time and learn as much as you can,” Keefe said. “I’m still learning every single day of course and will when the players come in. You’ll learn each day. You’ll have opinions and thoughts. When you start working with people 1-on-1 or seeing them in their element, you learn even more.”

New Jersey's preseason schedule gets underway on Sept. 22 with their regular season opener taking place at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 4.