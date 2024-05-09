Hours after his dismissal following five seasons behind the Toronto Maple Leafs bench, Sheldon Keefe admitted failure.

In a video posted to social media to thank Leafs fans and the organization, Keefe said that a lack of postseason success is what ultimately led to his time being up after five seasons.

"I didn't get it done in the playoffs," Keefe said. "I didn't push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That's the job. I didn't get it done. That's the reality of the business and I accept it."

The 43-year-old Brampton, Ont. native had praise for his players.

"I appreciate all your efforts," Keefe said. "Your talents and work ethic made me look good on a lot of nights. Anyone who suited up for Blue and White, I appreciate you."

Addressing the fans, Keefe said he hoped the 56-year Stanley Cup drought would finally come to an end.

"Leafs Nation, you deserve a Stanley Cup," Keefe said. "Your passion at home and on the road is unmatched. It's an incredible honour to coach the Maple Leafs, to try to deliver for you."

Keefe concluded his video by saying his immediate future wasn't determined.

"I don't know what's next, but I will be ready for it," Keefe said. "In the meantime, I'll enjoy giving my family the time that they deserve."

Keefe ended his Leafs tenure with an overall mark of 212-97-40 (.633) in regular-season action, but 16-21 (.432) in the playoffs and winning just one series in five years.