With their 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe earned his 200th career win behind the bench, becoming the fastest coach in team history to reach that mark.

The NHL record is held by Dan Bylsma, who won his 200th game in his 316th try as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012-13 season.

Keefe is tied for the second-fastest coach to earn 200 wins with Bruce Boudreau.

Keefe took over as head coach of the Maple Leafs midway through the 2019-20 season, when Mike Babcock was fired after 23 games.

Now in his fifth season with the Leafs, Keefe has led them to playoff berths in every season at the helm, and led them beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2003-04 last season, when the Leafs were eventually eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

With the win against Arizona, Toronto improved to 33-17-8.