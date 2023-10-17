Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe called out his team's top players after a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Keefe specifically took issue with the play of Toronto's stars early in the loss, which ended a two-game winning streak to start the season.

“All of our best players were really, really careless to start the game," Keefe said. "So that didn’t give us a chance to take hold of the game.

“When you let your opponent hang around, we’ve seen this movie before.”

The Maple Leafs were outshot 9-7 in the first period and then 13-12 in the second frame as the Blackhawks pulled ahead 3-1. Toronto outshot Chicago 16-9 in the final frame, but were unable to find a way past Arvid Soderblom, who made 34 saves on the night.

Goaltender Joseph Woll made his season debut for the Maple Leafs, allowing three goals on 30 shots. Through three games, the Maple Leafs have scored 13 goals and allowed 13 against.

Toronto's lone goal Monday was provided by captain John Tavares, with William Nylander and Mark Giordano drawing assists.

“We can say it’s a long season, but we want to get our game going as soon as possible,” Tavares said after the loss.

The Maple Leafs will play their first road game of the season on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, who eliminated Toronto in the second round of the playoffs last spring.