The Toronto Maple Leafs will hold season-ending media availability on Monday (streaming live at 11:30am ET on TSN.ca), with head coach Sheldon Keefe and select players speaking.

Members of the team management, however, will not be made available until Thursday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that the team did not specify which members of management will speak Thursday.

Keefe's future as head coach is atop the list of questions facing the franchise following a seventh opening-round exit from the playoffs in eight years. Keefe, who has spent the past five seasons with the team, is set to enter the first season of a two-year contract extension signed last summer in July.

The Maple Leafs rallied from a 3-1 deficit in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins before falling 2-1 in overtime in Game 7 on Saturday.

Questions have also been asked about president Brendan Shanahan's future, with his 10-year tenure producing just one playoff series win. General manager Brad Treliving was hired by Shanahan last summer after the departure of Kyle Dubas.