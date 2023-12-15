Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves will be "out for a while" after sustaining a lower-body injury in Thursday's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach Sheldon Keefe said in his post game press conference.

Reaves appeared to suffered the injury midway through the first period of last night's 6-5 overtime loss the the Blue Jackets after colliding with the boards. He needed to be helped off the ice.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that Reaves' skate got caught in a rut as he was trying to retrieve the puck in the Leafs' zone.

The 36-year-old has one goal and no assists in 21 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs. He signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the club on July 1.

The Winnipeg native has 60 goals and 70 assists in 849 career games with the Leafs, St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild. He was originally selected 156th overall by the Blues in the 2005 NHL Draft.