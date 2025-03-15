Shesterkin gets fifth shutout of season as Rangers top Blue Jackets, move into playoff position

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored twice in the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves for his fifth shutout this season and the New York Rangers leapfrogged Columbus for the second Eastern Conference wild-card playoff spot with a 4-0 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who won the last two games of their three-stop road trip. New York has won eight of its last 11 against the Blue Jackets, including three of four this season.

Of Shesterkin’s 20 career shutouts, four have come against Columbus — including his last two games against the Blue Jackets.

Daniil Tarasov made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets, who lost their third straight, including shutouts in their last two at home. Columbus has failed to score in three of its last five games.

Takeaways

Rangers: A blunder by the Blue Jackets less than two minutes into the game gave the Rangers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Scrappy play through three periods put them in the wild-card driver’s seat with 15 games remaining.

Blue Jackets: Columbus came out strong and outshot the Rangers through much of the first two periods, but could not overcome their own mistakes. The Blue Jackets gave up a goal in the opening minutes for the fifth time in the last six games and have lost them all.

Key moment

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the first after Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson had a pass picked off by Mika Zibanejad. Tarasov came out to play it, but it ended up in front of Lafreniere for the score.

Key stat

Panarin, who has points in eight straight games, leads the Rangers in goals (29) and points (70). He has 15 goals and 15 assists in 22 career games against his former club.

Up next

The Rangers host Edmonton on Sunday, and the Blue Jackets host New Jersey on Monday.

