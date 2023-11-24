OTTAWA — Despite playing with just four defencemen, the New York Islanders rallied and beat the well-rested Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Friday night.

Kyle Palmieri and Oliver Wahlstrom each had a goal and an assist. Mat Barzal, Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots for New York (8-6-5).

The Islanders found themselves short-handed early on when both Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho were injured after playing just two shifts, leaving New York to play the remainder of the game down two defencemen.

Friday’s game was the Senators' first since returning from Sweden. Drake Batherson had a pair of goals and Tim Stutzle scored his fifth for Ottawa (8-8-0). Anton Forsberg made 21 saves.

The Islanders took a two-goal lead early in the third on Holmstrom’s goal, which went off Ottawa’s Vladimir Tarasenko.

A wild second period saw the teams combine for five goals.

The Senators appeared to take a 2-1 lead at the six-minute mark of the second, but it was called off for being offside. Wahlstrom scored almost immediately for New York to take the lead.

The Islanders then went on to score a pair of goals in a span of six seconds. Barzal beat Forsberg with a wrist shot on the power play and off the ensuing faceoff the Islanders took control and Lee scored to give New York a 4-1 lead.

The Senators replied with a pair of goals of their own scored 47 seconds apart on nearly identical plays.

Mathieu Joseph won a battle for the puck along the back boards and put it out front to Stutzle.

Joseph then won another battle and put the puck to the front of the net, where Stutzle made a little bump pass to Batherson for his second of the night.

The Senators opened the scoring midway through the first period with a power-play goal from Batherson, but the Islanders tied things just over three minutes later when Palmieri won the battle for a rebound in front.

Notes: Ottawa G Joonas Korpisalo is dealing with a minor injury so G Mads Sogaard served as Forsberg’s backup. Zack MacEwen was a healthy scratch in favour of Matthew Highmore.

UP NEXT

The Senators will host the Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Islanders host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. New York’s Matt Martin did not travel with the team and will miss his fourth-straight game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.