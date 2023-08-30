Shorthanded goal to end PK as Champions Hockey League tests three new rules

Europe’s Champions Hockey League is set to enforce three new rules centred on penalties in attempt to increase offence this season.

The three changes include minor penalties being served in full even if a power-play goal is scored and minor penalties still being enforced if a goal is scored during a delayed call.

An exception to the first rule, however, is that a minor penalty will end if the shorthanded team scores while on the penalty kill.

“We’ve come up with three simple, but efficient changes that have high potential to add extra excitement to the game,” said Champions Hockey League CEO Martin Baumann.



“All three changes are non-intrusive and very easy for everyone to understand. They have the right balance of innovation, excitement and credibility”, Baumann added. “The CHL wants to be a first mover. I’m very satisfied with the outcome and look forward to seeing how the new on-ice rules change the game.”

The 2023-24 Champions Hockey League season will include 24 teams competing from 11 leagues across Europe.