Colorado Avalanche

Captain Gabriel Landeskog joined his teammates at practice on Tuesday, wearing a sweater and sweatpants.

The 31-year-old has missed the last two seasons after undergoing multiple knee surgeries, but is attempting to work towards a return.

“A guy that anyone on our team can lean on… I think having him around is good for morale,” Bednar said of Landeskog's presence after the skate.

The Avalanche are going back to Alexandar Georgiev in net for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ivan Prosvetov will serve as the backup.

Georgiev allowed seven goals on 23 shots during a 7-6 loss to the Jets in Game 1 on Sunday.

The 28-year-old posted a 3.02 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage over 63 appearances in 2023-24, his second year in Colorado and seventh in the NHL.

Vancouver Canucks

Star goalie Thatcher Demko was not on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate in Vancouver as the Canucks get set to take on the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their opening round series.

TSN's Farhan Lalji notes that Demko received treatment after Sunday's Game 1 win and did not skate on Monday.

The 28-year-old returned for the last two games of the regular season after being sidelined since mid-March with a knee injury.

Demko, a two-time All-Star, had a career season in 2023-24, posting a 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

The Canucks will attempt to take a 2-0 series lead over the Predators on Tuesday night.

Florida Panthers

Centre Steven Lorentz will draw in for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as Ryan Lomberg is dealing with an illness.

The 28-year-old Lorentz has one goal and two assists over 38 games this season.

Lomberg, 29, had five goals and two assists over 75 games in 2023-24.

Florida leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets' Projected Game 2 Lineup vs. Avalanche - John Lu, TSN

F

Connor - Scheifele - Vilardi

Ehlers - Monahan - Toffoli

Niederreiter - Lowry - Appleton

Gustafsson - Namestnikov - Iafallo

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Samberg

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Washington Capitals

Defencemen Nick Jensen and Rasmus Sandin will remain sidelined for Tuesday's Game 2 against the New York Rangers after wearing non-contact jerseys during the morning skate.

Lucas Johansen will make his playoff debut as a replacement.

Jensen, 33, was stretchered off the with an upper-body on April 13 and hasn't played since while Sandin, 24, has missed the last six games with an upper-body injury.

Washington recalled defenceman Hardy Häman Aktell from the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

The Capitals will attempt to even their first-round series against the Rangers at a game apiece on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe declined to provide any new information on William Nylander, saying the star forward is a "possibility" for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Boston Bruins.

"Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he's a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say," Keefe said Tuesday.

After playing all 82 regular season games, Nylander missed his second straight contest Monday night as the Maple Leafs squeaked out a Game 2 victory to even the series at one game apiece.

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Mason Lohrei has been recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League.

The 23-year-old American appeared in 41 games with the Bruins in his rookie season, recording four goals and nine assists.

Defenceman Andrew Peeke suffered an upper-body injury during Monday's Game 2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and is out week-to-week.

The 26-year-old, who was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Trade Deadline, recorded two assists over 15 regular season games with the Bruins. He won't travel to Toronto for Game 3 and 4.

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 goes Wednesday in Toronto.

Defenceman Brett Pesce left Monday's Game 2 win over the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour told the media that Pesce will be re-evaluated on Tuesday to determine the significance of the injury ahead of Game 3 on Thursday.

Pesce, 29, has three goals and 10 assists over 70 games with the Hurricanes this season, his ninth with the Hurricanes.

Brind'Amour didn't have an update on forward Jesper Fast, who left the Hurricanes' regular season finale last week with an injury. Brind'Amour added that if he doesn't practice before Game 3, he won't play.

Carolina leads the best-of-seven opening round series 2-0.