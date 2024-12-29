Sidney Crosby became the Pittsburgh Penguins all-time assist leader Sunday against the New York Islanders, breaking Mario Lemieux record of 1,033.

Crosby broke the record in the second period against the Islanders when Michael Bunting's wrist shot beat goaltender Marcus Hogberg.

The Cole Harbour, N.S. native now sits alone in 12th place all-time with 1,034 assists, surpassing Lemieux.

Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to surpass 600 goals earlier this season and now sits in 10th place all-time with 1,635 points in his 20-year career.

Drafted first overall by the Penguins in 2005, Crosby has 602 goals and 1,635 points in 1,309 career games.