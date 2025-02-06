Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was back on the ice Thursday after missing the team's practice session Wednesday.

Crosby, however, left the ice before the main practice began after skating briefly with teammates. He then skated on his own on an extra rink at the team's practice facility.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby missed the skate Wednesday while being evaluated for an upper-body injury, causing a scare for Team Canada ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off next week.

Crosby logged 22:14 of ice time in the Penguins' 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. He left the game in the third period after an awkward collision near the Devils' blueline, but returned 10 minutes later.

The 37-year-old centre has 17 goals and 58 points in 55 games this season.

Pittsburgh has back-to-back games against the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers starting Friday before the league goes on a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.