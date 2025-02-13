Sidney Crosby is one of Canada's most decorated hockey players on the international stage.

Even after entering camp at the 4 Nations Face-Off at 37 and dealing with injury problems, he showed in Wednesday's tournament opener against Sweden that he can still add to his storied legacy.

Crosby chipped in with three assists - including a primary assist on Mitch Marner's overtime winner - to help lead Canada to a 4-3 victory.

The victory extended Crosby's winning streak playing for Canada in international competition to 26 straight games.

“It’s no coincidence his record of when he’s wearing a Canadian jersey,” coach Jon Cooper said. “That’s not a fluke. He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country. If not, he’s going to be on the Mount Rushmore, for sure, of people that have thrown the Canadian jersey on.”

In his last 26 games with Team Canada, Crosby has accounted for 10 goals, 29 points and an unbelievable +87 plus-minus rating.

Crosby was met with a roaring applause and chants of his name at centre ice of Bell Centre in Montreal after being named Player of the Game - similar to the roaring support the fans showed when he was introduced at the start of the game.

“I could write a book on just my time around Sidney Crosby this short little window I’ve had,” Cooper said. “I think if you were really listening what happened at the beginning of the game when everybody was announced, Mario Lemieux’s roar aside, Sidney Crosby, I mean, the roof was coming off.

“He’s been a Pittsburgh Penguin his whole life, and that just shows you how much people care about him and respect him in this country, and if I’m going to think about my top three or four moments of this, it’ll be the ovation Sidney Crosby received from this … what a crowd.”

Crosby, the oldest player at the tournament, surprised some by suiting up at all. He suffered an upper-body injury a week prior and missed the Penguins' final two games before the break for the tournament.

“I’m amazed, but I’m not surprised at all,” said defenceman Drew Doughty. “He’s a gamer, man. In big situations, he plays even better, and he did it again tonight. Yeah, he was probably the best player on the ice.”

Crosby's final assist on the game winner was the product of quick thinking, when he capitalized on a sloppy shift change by Sweden to find Marner with a pass into the offensive zone.

For Marner, to score the overtime winner on a pass from Crosby was a dream come true.

“You tell 10-year-old Mitch that he scored an overtime goal assisted by Sidney Crosby, the guy he looked up to since day one, yeah, it’s pretty crazy,” Marner said. “I’m sure my family is going to be very excited about that one. It’s going to be a really cool thing that I get to have now.”

“I think one of his really big strengths is game management through leadership and timely plays, whether it’s getting the puck deep when we are in our own zone for a while or making a big play,” goalie Jordan Binnington said. “That third goal is just a perfect example of proper game management.”

Crosby is only getting started with two games left to play before a potential championship next Thursday, provided Canada qualifies.

Crosby's past heroics on the international stage for Canada include the Golden Goal when Canada defeated the United States to claim a gold medal at the 2010 Olympics on home soil in Vancouver. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and was the MVP when Canada won the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Still, the moments - like the ovation he received before and after the game - are not lost on the Cole Harbour, N.S. native.

“To have an ovation like that here was really special and something I’ll always remember,” he said. “… Just grateful for the opportunity to be able to play for Canada, to be able to play for this group, to still be playing, still. It’s not an easy league. You’ve got to work hard to still be playing at a high level. I think I’m grateful for all that.”

Canada takes on the United States in a highly-anticipated showdown on Saturday for their second game of the tournament.