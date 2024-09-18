It appears unlikely that Winnipeg Jets restricted free agent Cole Perfetti will be on the ice when the team opens training camp this week.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that a significant gap continues to exist in talks between the two sides, with no immediate resolution in sight.

"This has been a delicate, on-and-off again type of negotiation between the Jets and the camp that represents Cole Perfetti," Dreger said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "I know that Perfetti feels great, he had an excellent off-season of training, and he’s looking forward to working for coach Scott Arniel.

"But, there is a significant gap in this negotiation, and unless something changes in the very near future, then it’s pretty obvious that Perfetti is going to miss some time."

Perfetti scored 19 goals with 38 points in 71 games in a breakout campaign last season. His season ended on a sour note, though, as he dressed in just one of Winnipeg's five playoff games.

The 22-year-old winger said last week he was hopeful a deal was close.

"Our side is working on a deal with them," Perfetti told The Athletic's Michael Russo at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas. "At this point, I want to be there. But it's exciting to hopefully get this going soon... I'm positive that something's going to come here soon, hopefully."

He added to Russo that he was looking forward to a "fresh, clean slate" this season.

Prior to his strong campaign last year, the 10th overall pick in 2020 saw limited playing time due to injuries in each of the previous two seasons.

“I think Cole is just scratching the surface,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said last month. “Unfortunately for him, he had a couple of injuries in his 19- and 20-year-old years, but last year he had a great year. We’re looking forward to good things with him moving forward with our core.

“He’s been around for a couple of years now, he’s one of the guys you start integrating within that group and that’s the kind of team that we have here right now. We had a great year last year, but I think we need some of our younger guys to continue to take steps and move forward for us to grow.”

In 140 career games with the Jets, Perfetti has 29 goals and 75 points.