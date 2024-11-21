Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit confronted Vegas Golden Knights blueliner Zach Whitecloud after he caught winger Matthew Knies up high in Wednesday's game and held firm Thursday when asked about the play.

"I think his feet were off the ice when he hit Kniesy right to the head, so I had to go in there and just protect my teammate," Benoit said via TSN's Mark Masters.

"It was just not a good hit... I don't think it's a good call."

During the second period of Wednesday's matchup, Whitecloud caught a slightly hunched over Knies up under the chin while the 22-year-old was skating in the neutral zone.

Whitecloud was not penalized for the hit, but did receive a two-minute roughing call for his confrontation with Benoit, who wrestled him to the ice almost immediately. Benoit was handed a double minor on the play.

Head coach Craig Berube took a bit of a different tune when asked about the hit, calling it clean.

"It’s a hockey hit. It’s been around forever… It’s a clean hit. It’s a tough play. He's in a vulnerable position a little bit. The guy was on him from behind and it's a tough play. It is, but it’s hockey. That’s part of the game."

Knies left the game and did not return. Berube told reporters Thursday that he is still being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

"Not bad. I mean, still being evaluated and looked at, but actually feeling okay today, which is good news," the head coach said.

Knies has eight goals and 12 points in 20 games so far this season.

Matthews 'improving' but Berube unsure of return

Uncertainty continues to surround the status of Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who was in Germany earlier this week for treatment on his upper-body injury.

Berube said Matthews, who last played on Nov. 3, is on the mend and could perhaps skate this weekend.

"He’s actually improving and in a real good spot right now going forward," Berube said of the star centre. "So, we’re very happy with that."

Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games so far this season.