The Edmonton Oilers came up a goal and win short in June of winning the Stanley Cup and breaking Canada's 31-year drought of hoisting the NHL's most coveted trophy.

The Oilers, who lost a 2-1, Game 7 heartbreaker to the Florida Panthers in the championship series, are aiming to make the tough trek back to the final starting tonight when they open their regular season against the visiting Winnipeg Jets, who lost to the Colorado Avalanche in five games in the opening round of last season's playoffs.

The Vancouver Canucks, who lost a tense seven-game, second-round playoff series to the Oilers last year, open their season tonight at home against the rebuilding Calgary Flames, while the Toronto Maple Leafs, who hired Craig Berube to coach the team after a first-round loss to the Boston Bruins in last year's playoffs, visit the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens.

Auston Matthews, who scored 69 goals last season for Toronto, will be the Leafs' new captain this season, taking over the 'C' from veteran John Tavares.

The Ottawa Senators, with new coach Travis Green behind the bench, open their season at home tomorrow against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who beat the visiting Boston Bruins 6-4 last night.

The other two games on tonight's schedule feature the New York Rangers playing the Penguins in Pittsburgh, and the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.