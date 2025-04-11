Alexander Nikishin is headed to the NHL.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced a two-year, entry-level contract for the defenceman on Friday, the first of which is this season.

Nikishin, 23, was the 69th overall selection of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

“We are grateful for Alexander’s time with SKA, a premier European hockey franchise, which helped him develop into one of the top prospects in hockey,” Canes general manager Eric Tulsky said in a statement. “His size and skill have allowed him to have a record-breaking career in the KHL, and we believe he will be an impactful player in the NHL.”

SKA Saint Petersburg confirmed earlier in the day that its captain had departed the club for the NHL.

A left-shot blueliner, Nikishin appeared in 61 games this past season, recording 17 goals and 29 assists. It was his third season with the club after spending his first three Kontinental Hockey League seasons with Spartak Moskva.

For his KHL career, Nikishin had 177 points in 288 games.

Internationally, Nikishin was a member of the Russian Olympic athletes team that won silver at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He appeared in all six games.