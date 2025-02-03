Sorokin, Thompson, Sanderson named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK - New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson and Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Sorokin was named the first star Monday after posting a 3-0-0 record, 1.33 goals-against average, .953 save percentage and one shutout. He helped the Islanders extend their win streak to seven games before a 6-3 loss to Florida on Sunday.

Thompson led the NHL with eight points (four goals, four assists) and went plus-nine in three games in an undefeated week for the Sabres.

He scored his seventh career hat trick and added an assist in last Tuesday's 7-2 rout over Boston.

Sanderson tallied two goals and four assists in two games for the Senators. He produced a career-high four-point game in Ottawa's 6-0 win against Minnesota on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.