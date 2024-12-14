The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenceman Cam Fowler and a fourth-round pick in 2027 from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a second-round selection in 2027 and defenceman Jeremie Biakabutuka.

The Ducks will retain 38.46 per cent of Fowler's salary. Fowler's contract carries an AAV of $6.5 million that expires following the 2025-25 season.

“This was a difficult trade to make considering what Cam has meant to this organization,” said Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. “He has been a valuable and respected member of our team for 15 seasons, representing the Ducks with ultimate class. His character and contributions on and off the ice have and will continue to leave a positive impact on our fans and community. After meeting with Cam several times over the last few months, it became clear to both of us it may be time for a change. As usual, Cam handled the process with professionalism and remained committed to the Ducks. Cam and his family deserve nothing but the best going forward, and we wish them the best of luck.”

The 33-year-old has four assists in 17 games this season.

Fowler was selected 12th overall by the Ducks in the 2010 NHL Draft and has amassed 96 goals and 457 points in 991 career games.

Biakabutuka, 22, has five goals and 22 points in 76 career ECHL games. He was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Blues in July 2023.