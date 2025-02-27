Brayden Schenn isn't getting caught up in trade rumours.

About to play in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday night, the St. Louis Blues captain tells NHL.com's Tom Gulitti that he remains focused on what he can control.

Schenn, 33, has been attached to the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent days.

"Honestly, it's like the times I've gotten traded, I didn't expect to get traded," Schenn said of the rumours. "So, you really never know. I've always said I love it here in St. Louis. It's a great organization, a great place to play. I definitely know it's a business and that just comes with the flows of kind of where we're positioned, five points out of the playoffs. But it's the trade deadline, so some people make rumours and, obviously, when the Toronto media gets a hold of it, which is probably a lot bigger than the rest of the league, [it grows]. So, you just take it a day at a time and just focus on your game and play."

Schenn's older brother, veteran Nashville Predators defenceman Luke Schenn, has appeared in 325 games over two stints with the Leafs.

Originally taken with the fifth overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings, Schenn is in his 16th NHL season and eighth with the Blues, having previously suited up for the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.

In 59 games this season, the Saskatoon-born centre has 12 goals and 22 assists.

An All-Star in 2018, Schenn was a member of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup-winning team.

When Schenn takes the ice on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals, the Schenn brothers will become just the eighth set of brothers to each appear in 1,000 games.