The St. Louis Blues announced on Thursday afternoon that defenceman Colton Parayko will undergo a scope on his left knee and be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Parayko injured his left knee in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 62 games for the Blues this season, scoring a career-best 15 goals with 35 points. He also played for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, helping the team win the gold medal.

A third-round pick (86th overall) by the Blues in 2012, Parayko helped the team capture the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup title in 2019.

He is in the third season of an eight-year, $52 million contract with an average annual value of $6.5 million.

In his 10-year career with St. Louis, the St. Albert, Alta. native has scored 76 goals with 294 points in 721 games.