ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas scored a power-play goal in overtime and the St. Louis Blues tied a franchise record with their 11th consecutive win, 5-4 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Jake Neighbours scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer made 24 saves as St. Louis set a franchise record with its 10th straight home win.

Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Rutger McGroarty each had a goal and an assist and Connor Dewar also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 14 saves as Pittsburgh lost its fourth straight road contest.

Neighbours’ second goal was set up by Jimmy Snuggerud, who earned his first career point in just his second NHL game. Snuggerud, a first round pick by the Blues in the 2022 draft, was signed to an entry-level contract on Friday.

McGroarty tied the game for the Penguins with 23.8 seconds left with his first NHL goal.

Rust has five goals in his last seven games.

Takeaways

Penguins: Rust is one goal away from his career high for a season (28) set last season and he is one point shy of matching his career high for points in a season (58) set in 2021-22.

Blues: Forward Dylan Holloway left the game with a lower-body injury did not return. Holloway has 26 goals and 37 assists in 77 games this season.

Key moment

Kyrou drew a slashing penalty on Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang at the 1:28 mark of overtime. Thomas scored 44 seconds later.

Key stat

Thomas, who assisted on Neighbours’ first goal, has a six-game points streak (three goals, 12 assists) and a five-game assist streak.

Sidney Crosby got his 467th career assist on the road and moved within two of matching Mario Lemieux (469) for 10th in NHL history.

Up Next

The Penguins travel to Dallas, while the Blues host Colorado on Saturday night.

