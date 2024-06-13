The St. Louis Blues have reshuffled their front office.

General manager Doug Armstrong has signed an extension through the 2028-2029 season and will remain as the team's president of hockey operations.

Alex Steen has been promoted to special assistant to the general manager through the 2025-2026 season upon which he will become GM.

Armstrong, 59, is set to embark on his 15th season as Blues GM. Arsmtrong led the team to its first Stanley Cup in 2019.

A native of Sarnia, Ont., Armstrong was named GM of Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics last year.

A member of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019, the 40-year-old Steen rejoined the Blues last summer as a European development consultant.

The son of Winnipeg Jets legend Thomas Steen, Steen appeared in 1,018 NHL games over 15 seasons with the Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs from 2005 to 2020.

For his career, Steen notched 245 goals and 377 assists.

Internationally, the Winnipeg-born Steen represented Sweden on a number of occasions including as part of a silver medal-winning effort at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.