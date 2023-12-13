St. Louis Blues winger Jakub Vrana cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Going on waivers Tuesday came one day after the Blues informed Vrana he would be waived, his agent. J.P. Barry of CAA Hockey, confirmed to The Athletic. Barry said the decision to delay a day was likely linked to trade interest.

“He was informed this morning (that he was being placed on waivers), and I guess they changed their minds,” Barry said Monday after waivers were posted at 2pm ET. “They must have got phone calls between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"I’m sure they just got into some discussions, or some follow-up discussions.”

Vrana is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2.625 million, with Detroit Red Wings retaining the other 50 per cent of his salary.

The 27-year-old has two goals and six points in 19 games this season, his second in St. Louis. He was acquired in March from Detroit in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Vrana had 11 goals and 16 points in 25 games with the Red Wings and Blues last season, adding six goals and 11 points in 17 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Selected 13th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2014 draft, Vrana 110 goals and 209 points in 365 career games.

Bruins' Zboril on waivers

Boston Bruins defenceman Jakub Zboril was the lone player on waivers on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has yet to play with the Bruins this season after posting one goal and four points in 22 games last season.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Jakub Zboril (BOS). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 13, 2023

Signed at a cap hit of $1.138 million through this season, Zboril has seven assists in 19 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season.