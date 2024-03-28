The St, Louis Blues announced Wednesday that forward Oskar Sundqvist will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes surgery on his right knee for a torn ACL.

Sundqvist, who sustained the injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, will be re-evaluated in six months.

“Unfortunately he got his foot caught there and went into the boards,” Blues head coach Drew Bannister said. “It’s an unfortunate injury for him and certainly we’re going to miss him while he’s out, but we’ve got guys in here capable of filling that role so guys are going to get more opportunity.”

Sundqvist, 30, has six goals and 21 points in 71 games this season. He is signed through the 2025-26 season at a cap hit of $1.5 million.

The Boden, Sweden native has appeared in 426 career regular-season games, totaling 144 points.