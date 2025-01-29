St. Louis Blues winger Brandon Saad has cleared waivers on Wednesday and has been assigned to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, per TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Saad was waived by the Blues on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has seven goals and 16 points in 43 games this season, his fourth with the organization. He has not recorded a point in six straight games and has not scored since netting a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 3.

In 2023-24, he scored 26 goals with 42 points in 82 games.

He is in the fourth season of a five-year, $22.5 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

A second-round pick (43rd overall) by Chicago in 2011, Saad helped the Blackhawks win Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

In 906 career NHL games, the Pittsburgh, Penn., native has 260 goals and 515 points split between the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and Blues.