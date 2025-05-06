St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Tuesday he is not expecting defenceman Torey Krug to play again in the NHL.

Krug, 34, missed all of this season after undergoing surgery to address pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. He had the surgery in September, two months after the Blues announced Krug had been diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes.

This season marked the fifth of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million for Krug. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 5-foot-9 left-shot defenceman recorded four goals and 39 points in 77 games in 2023-24.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins in March of 2012, Krug has 89 goals and 483 points in 778 career games split between the Bruins and Blues.