The St. Louis Blues have signed restricted free agent goaltender Joel Hofer to a two-year, $6.8 million contract, it was announced Saturday.

The deal carries a $3.4 million cap hit.

Hofer, 24, had a 16-8-3 record last season with a 2.64 goals-against average and .904 save percentage with the St. Louis Blues while splitting time in net with Jordan Binnington.

The 6-foot-5 netminder is coming off of a two-year $1.55 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $775,000.

Drafted 107th overall by the Blues in 2018, Hofer has a 35-22-5 record with a 2.71 GAA and .908 save percentage.

The Winnipeg native represented Canada twice at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2023.