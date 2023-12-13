The St. Louis Blues have hired former NHL all-star Brad Richards as a consultant, general manager Doug Armstrong announced on Wednesday.

Richards, 43, is expected to work with the Blues' power play and consult with newly appointed interim head coach Drew Bannister.

"Richards came on board a few days ago and he'll work as a consultant for us from a distance," Armstrong told reporters. "He'll wake up in the morning and see our power-play clips. With some clips he'll talk to [assistant coach] Steve Ott, who runs our power play, about what they're seeing. Sometimes you can't see the forest from the trees and I'm hoping Brad can bring another perspective. It's just another avenue and voice from the outside"

The Murray Harbour, PEI, native played 15 seasons in the NHL and recorded 298 goals and 932 points in 1,126 games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Detroit Red Wings.

Richards had 12 goals and 26 points during the Lightning's 2004 playoff run, culminating in a Stanley Cup victory and being named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

The 6-foot centre also won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2004 after recording 26 goals and 79 points with only 12 penalty minutes.

Richards won a second Stanley Cup in 2015, helping the Blackhawks to their third title in six seasons.