St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Luke Evangelista of the Nashville Predators, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred last in the third period of Saturday's game between the two teams when Binnington stuck out the handle of his stick and caught Evangelista up high as he skated around the Blues' net. Binnington was given a two-minute minor on the play with forward Pavel Buchnevich serving the penalty.

Evangelista scored earlier in the game on a partial breakaway that gave the Predators a 2-1 lead. Nashville would go on to win 5-2.

Binnington stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss.