Following the St. Louis Blues' 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, forward Jordan Kyrou was visibly emotional after being booed by Blues fans.

"I definitely heard those," Kyrou said on the boos. "It's not easy. I see where they're coming from with my comments on it."

Earlier in the day, Kyrou spoke on the firing of former head coach Craig Berube, saying, "I've got no comment. He's not my coach anymore.”

The response from Blues fans was an eruption of boos once Kyrou took the ice.

"I obviously respect Chief [Berube], He's been my coach the whole time I've been here," Kyrou said postgame on his comments. "I respect everything he's done here. He's done a great job; he's won a Cup."

"All I really meant was I'm just trying to focus on my future and focus on what I can do to help my team win."

Kyrou has played six seasons for the Blues – all with Berube, including their Stanley Cup win over the Boston Bruins in 2019.

Berube was fired on Tuesday after the Blues' fourth straight loss. The Blues named Drew Bannister, coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, as interim coach.

“I love playing here, so it’s tough to hear the fans booing me.”



Jordan Kyrou gets emotional after being booed on home ice tonight.



"It's definitely the toughest game I've ever played. Obviously, my teammates have my back," he added as he began to choke up.

