Cam Fowler had a goal and two assists and Pavel Buchnevich struck twice to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-0 lead over the Winnipeg Jets after 20 minutes in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday.

The Blues jumped out to an early lead 48 seconds into the opening frame on a tip-in by Buchnevich, who struck again just over two minutes later with a power-play marker to extend the lead to 2-0.

Fowler’s goal came at the 15:51 mark to round out the scoring in the first period.

Robert Thomas also tallied two assists in the frame.

Winnipeg entered Thursday’s contest holding a 2-0 series lead, posting a 5-3 win in the series opener on April 19, followed by a 2-1 win on Monday.

The Jets went 56-22-4 for a league-best 116 points this season and finished 10 points above the second-place Dallas Stars in the Central Division.

St. Louis secured the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a record of 44-30-8.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday.