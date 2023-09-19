Brayden Schenn has been named the 24th captain in St. Louis Blues history.

The 32-year-old is entering his seventh season in St. Louis and 15 in the NHL. He won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Blues in 2019.

“I don’t think it has set in yet, to be honest,” Schenn told the team's website. “The history of this franchise, the great captains they’ve had, and now getting your own name added to that extraordinary list, it’s a huge honor that I’m thankful for. I’m excited for the opportunity and the challenge this will bring.”

Today, Brayden Schenn becomes the 24th. https://t.co/ENHzln1zVn #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 19, 2023

Schenn is signed with the Blues at a cap hit of $6.5 million through the 2027-28 season. He posted 21 goals and 65 points in 82 games last season.

A veteran of 858 NHL games, Schenn has 240 goals and 589 points over his career with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and Blues.

The Blues had previously been without a captain after trading Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

