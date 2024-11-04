St. Louis Blues head coach Drew Bannister announced Monday that defenceman Philip Broberg will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Midway through the second period of Saturday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner and Broberg became tangled up along the boards and Marner fell on Broberg's leg. The defenceman went down and appeared to be in pain heading off the ice. He did not return to the game.

Broberg, 23, has two goals and nine points through 12 games this season, his first with the Blues.

The eighth overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2019 NHL Draft, the Blues signed Broberg, who was a restricted free agent, to a two-year offer sheet during the off-season along with former Oilers forward Dylan Holloway. The Oilers elected not to match on either player.

Broberg has skated in 93 career NHL games, scoring four goals with 22 points split between the Oilers and Blues.

The Blues are back in action Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.