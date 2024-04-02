St. Louis Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud has decided to return to the University of Minnesota for a third season, the school announced on Tuesday.

Snuggerud, 19, was drafted 23rd overall by the Blues in 2022 and led Minnesota to the quarter-finals in the NCAA men's hockey tournament this season.

2x All-B1G forward Jimmy Snuggerud will return for his junior season at Minnesota!#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/qHeVN7Nk0y — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) April 2, 2024

The 6-foot-2 winger recorded 21 goals and 34 points in 39 NCAA games this season and is a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award. He has 42 goals and 84 points in 79 career NCAA games.

"After talking to Jimmy and his family the past couple of days, the organization fully supports his decision to commit to another season at the University of Minnesota," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "We look forward to watching his continued development towards becoming a solid contributor for the St. Louis Blues in the future by playing a lead role for the Golden Gophers against top college competition next year."

The Chaska, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2024 World Juniors, recording five goals and eight points in six games to lead the team to a gold medal.

He also registered five goals and 13 points in seven appearances at the 2023 World Juniors en route to a bronze medal.