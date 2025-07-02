The St. Louis Blues have placed defenceman Nick Leddy on waivers, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Leddy, 34, is set to enter the final season of a four-year, $16 million deal with an annual cap hit of $4 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman missed three months last season due to a lower-body injury and recorded two goals and five points in 31 games last season while averaging 18:40.

He added an assist in seven playoff games while averaging 14:11 of ice time before the Blues were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

Drafted 16th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2009, Leddy has 75 goals and 416 points in 1,042 career games split between the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, and Blues.

Leddy helped the Blackhawks to their second Stanley Cup championship in three seasons in 2013.