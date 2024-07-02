The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year, $48 million contract extension with an AAV of $8 million per season, the team announced.

Buchnevich, 29, recorded 27 goals and 63 points in 80 games last season.

The 6-foot-1 winger is on the final season of a four-year, $23.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $5.8 million. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Buchnevich was acquired by the Blues from the New York Rangers in July of 2021 in exchange for forward Samuel Blais and a draft pick.

Drafted 75th overall by the New York Rangers in 2013, Buchnevich has 162 goals and 401 points in 517 career games split between the Rangers and Blues.

The Cherepovets, Russia, native represented his country at the 2018 World Championship in Denmark, recording a goal and four points in a sixth-place finish.