The St. Louis Blues re-signed defenceman Scott Perunovich to a one-year, $1.15 million contract on Tuesday.

Perunovich, 25, appeared in 54 games this season with the Blues, recording 17 assists.

The 5-foot-10 left-shot defenceman is coming off a one-year, $775,000 contract and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July.

Drafted 45th overall by the Blues in 2018, Perunovich has 23 assists in 73 career games.

The Hibbing, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2023 World Championship in Finland and Latvia, recording a goal and eight points in a fourth-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2018 World Juniors in Buffalo, recording a goal and three points in a bronze-medal performance.